Workers at FCA Sterling Heights plant stop working over COVID-19 concerns

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Several workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Sterling Heights plant refused to work over concerns about coronavirus.

June 27, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 63,009, Death toll now at 5,907

According to FCA, an employee at the plant has been sent for testing and the employee’s work area is being disinfected.

Local 4 received multiple calls and emails from employees concerned with the situation.

FCA said it’s working alongside the UAW to address the issues and hopes to resume operations Saturday night.

Workers at the Jefferson North Plant walked off the job Thursday for the same reason.

Local 4 checked in earlier this month to see how plant operations are running amid coronavirus restrictions. Auto workers are trying to tread carefully and avoid spreading COVID-19.

