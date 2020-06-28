72ºF

Workers at FCA Sterling Heights plant stop working over COVID-19 concerns

Multiple employees reached out to Local 4 over incident

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Multiple workers at FCA's Sterling Heights plant refused to work June 27, 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Several workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Sterling Heights plant refused to work over concerns about coronavirus.

June 27, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 63,009, Death toll now at 5,907

According to FCA, an employee at the plant has been sent for testing and the employee’s work area is being disinfected.

Local 4 received multiple calls and emails from employees concerned with the situation.

FCA said it’s working alongside the UAW to address the issues and hopes to resume operations Saturday night.

Workers at the Jefferson North Plant walked off the job Thursday for the same reason.

Local 4 checked in earlier this month to see how plant operations are running amid coronavirus restrictions. Auto workers are trying to tread carefully and avoid spreading COVID-19.

Read back: Checking in with Metro Detroit auto plants 3 weeks after reopening

