FCA helps feed more than 200 seniors in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A generous donation from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has made it possible to purchase and distribute food to 215 senior citizen households in the Auburn Hills community.

The Auburn Hills Community Foundation, dedicated to supporting the Auburn Hills community, received a donation from FCA and with the assistance of senior center volunteers, put together food boxes filled with non-perishable items such as trail mix, cereal and Ensure, to name just a few, for senior citizens in need of assistance.

“Many seniors in the Auburn Hills community are facing unprecedented, extraordinary times. The Auburn Hills Community Foundation, with the generous donation from FCA, is proud to be able to take this step to support the seniors of the community”, said Kristen Baiardi, Chairperson, Auburn Hills Community Foundation.

Members of the community came together at the Auburn Hills Community Center last week to pack over 645 boxes of food.

Two hundred fifteen senior residences received three boxes of food equaling 115 meals for each senior.

Packaged box for seniors. (WDIV)