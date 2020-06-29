82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

FCA helps feed more than 200 seniors in Auburn Hills

215 residences received three boxes of food equaling 115 meals for each senior

Tags: news, Oakland County, auburn hills, Charity, donation, Metro Detroit, FCA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Community, Distribute, seniors
Volunteers working to package items for seniors
Volunteers working to package items for seniors (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A generous donation from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has made it possible to purchase and distribute food to 215 senior citizen households in the Auburn Hills community.

The Auburn Hills Community Foundation, dedicated to supporting the Auburn Hills community, received a donation from FCA and with the assistance of senior center volunteers, put together food boxes filled with non-perishable items such as trail mix, cereal and Ensure, to name just a few, for senior citizens in need of assistance.

“Many seniors in the Auburn Hills community are facing unprecedented, extraordinary times. The Auburn Hills Community Foundation, with the generous donation from FCA, is proud to be able to take this step to support the seniors of the community”, said Kristen Baiardi, Chairperson, Auburn Hills Community Foundation.

Members of the community came together at the Auburn Hills Community Center last week to pack over 645 boxes of food.

Two hundred fifteen senior residences received three boxes of food equaling 115 meals for each senior.

Packaged box for seniors.
Packaged box for seniors. (WDIV)
A donation from FCA made it possible to purchase and distribute food to 215 senior citizen households in the Auburn Hills community.
A donation from FCA made it possible to purchase and distribute food to 215 senior citizen households in the Auburn Hills community. (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.