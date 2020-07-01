Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

R-Rieal Cann was last seen on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. at her residence in the 19000 block of Omira in Detroit. She left and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Cann is described as having a medium brown complexion, being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 126 pounds. Police said she has black side burns and black hair in a puff bun on her head.

Police said she has a large scar on her chest and a mole on her nose. She was last seen wearing a black top, black shorts, and either black Jordan gym shoes with colored trim or white Air Force One gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police 11th Precinct at 596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

