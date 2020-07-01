Detroit police looking for missing 31-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 31-year-old woman.

Police said Sheena West was last seen on Tuesday in the 13100 block of Loretto St. at 10 a.m. She left the area and headed to a family member’s house, but never arrived.

Police describe West as having a brown complexion, being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the word “Navy” on the front, black pants, black boots and had a burgundy backpack with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

