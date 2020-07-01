Metro Detroit superintendents, parents weigh in on Gov. Whitmer’s back-to-school plan

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s return-to-school plan was a lot for educators and parents to take in, but now that they’ve digested the major points, Local 4 asked them what they think.

There’s plenty of discussion surrounding how social distancing will work when students return in the fall, as well as face coverings and bus capacity.

Also, how are school districts going to pay for all of the suggested coronavirus (COVID-19) safety changes?

Teachers are the front line for schools, and they understand there’s a difference between a wish list and reality.

There are limitations that superintendents in most districts wrestle with, and right now, there are many questions without answers.

Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti tweeted Tuesday, “I appreciate the Return to Learn Task Force recommendations. DPSCD has already developed and vetted our reopening plan. We will make a few adjustments to align with the requirements to submit our plan in advance of the deadline. Despite some clarity regarding returning to school in the fall (which we agree with) the state has yet to answer serious questions about the 20-21 budget and fully funding students whose families should be empowered to use a district full-time virtual option. We have already engaged many of our high school principals, ADs and football coaches, and I stand with them to state that the association should not flip fall and spring sports. Football should be played this fall. We believe the association will eventually agree with our position.”

You can hear from more superintendents and parents in Steve Garagiola’s full video above.