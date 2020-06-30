Video shows Royal Oak bar linked to COVID-19 cases was crowded without social distancing

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Oakland County health officials said video from inside a Royal Oak bar linked to three coronavirus (COVID-19) cases shows there was no social distancing enforced despite the crowded atmosphere.

The Oakland County Health Department has confirmed three people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Fifth Avenue, a popular night spot in Royal Oak.

Video of the patio area at Fifth Avenue shows big crowds, but social distancing was not enforced.

It’s a common problem at bars across Michigan as owners try to enforce distancing measures in what are normally social environments.

The three customers who tested positive for the coronavirus visited Fifth Avenue on June 19.

Tony Yezbick, the owner, said he’s working on expanding the outdoor footprint.

“We are urging all of our businesses, especially the bars, which are attracting crowds, to follow the governor’s orders and take the necessary steps to protect their workers and customers,” the Oakland County executive said in a statement. “We have made good progress in managing what is a highly contagious virus, and we can’t backslide now.”

Fifth Avenue, like many other bars and restaurants is still working to figure out how to navigate during these uncertain times.

At Grey Ghost Detroit, a team member tested positive for COVID-19, and on social media, the restaurant posted, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing for the weekend to take deep cleaning and safety measures, in accordance with our COVID-19 playbook.”

At Imperial in Ferndale, a deep cleaning took place after an anonymous phone call Friday from someone saying they dined at the restaurant and then tested positive for the coronavirus.

You can watch Hank Winchester’s full story in the video posted above.