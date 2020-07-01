Threads for Success helps Metro Detroit students prepare for first big job

DETROIT – If you want to score a job, a good rule of thumb is to dress the part, and that’s exactly what Threads for Success is all about. They’re giving suits to students looking for that first big job.

The organization, called Threads for Success, is really helping young men across the Metro Detroit area. They are giving and showing them tools on how to be successful and this group of young men tell me they’re ready.

“I’m going to Howard University to study in psychology in the pre-med track,” said Maguel Ross.

“I’m going to go to WC3 for my two years and I’m going to be a Mechanical Engineer,” said Brent Gibson.

“I just graduated from Cornerstone Health and Technology High School. I was Salutatorian of my class with a 3.8 GPA. I’m on my way to Eastern Michigan University with a full ride. I’m going to study Physical Therapy. I want to go into the medical program,” said Tyler Williams.

Maguel Ross, Brent Gibson and Tyler Williams said they have a bright future ahead of them and they’re excited to walk into their purpose. Thursday, they participated in a program called ‘Threads for Success.’

Monty Harris with organization said it’s where young men from Metro Detroit stop by to choose a suit of their liking, " What we’re here to do is make a lasting first impression and show them how to do that,” said Monty Harris.

“That first six seconds no matter how much you decide to alter it, no matter how many things you do that’s good after that, that first six seconds is what’s going to stay with people,” said Tyler Williams.

“It’s always good to have a suit because you can look good and presentable and feel confident about yourself,” said Maguel Ross.

“We are already smart and that’s like the most powerful weapon we can use,” said Brent Gibson.

“I’m here to change the narrative for young black men and show people that we can be successful, that we can get good grades, to show people that we all don’t want to dribble a basketball or run and play sports. We have a mind on us and we’re ready for the world,” said Tyler Williams.

The organization said the suits are donated from Tom Jones Clothing.