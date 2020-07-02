LIVE: Sheriff’s Office investigating Orion Township parking lot altercation caught on video

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating an altercation on Wednesday that led to a woman drawing a weapon in a Chipotle parking lot in Orion Township.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard will host a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding the incident. You can watch the briefing live in the video player above.

A video first shared on Twitter and then uploaded to YouTube shows what appears to be three women in a verbal altercation with another woman and her supposed husband.

You can watch the video from YouTube below -- warning: There is explicit language.

It appears that the argument ensued after a woman allegedly bumped into a 15-year-old girl while entering a business.

The video, apparently recorded by the 15-year-old girl, shows the girl’s supposed mother demanding an apology from the woman who allegedly bumped into her daughter.

The verbal altercation ensued as the mother called the woman in question a racist, and the woman can be heard defending herself. The woman repeatedly told the mother and daughter that they could call the police, which they responded that they would.

The woman then entered her vehicle and her apparent husband briefly continued the verbal altercation with the mother and daughter outside of the vehicle. When both the man and woman were inside the vehicle, the argument escalated into a shouting match.

The apparent husband and wife rolled up their windows and began to pull away in their vehicle, but the supposed mother was walking behind the vehicle in the parking lot at the same moment. The mother can be heard yelling, “Are you going to f---ing hit me?” The mother can then be seen hitting the back end of the couple’s vehicle.

The couple then exits the vehicle and the woman can be seen drawing a gun and pointing it at the others. The man and woman repeatedly yelled at the others to “Get the f--- away.”

According to the video, it appears that the woman pointed the weapon at the group for about one minute. During that time, the supposed mother captured on video the woman pointing a gun at her.

The video was posted to Twitter

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

— 🦋Makay (@makaysmith10) July 2, 2020

The verbal altercation continued while the woman pointed the weapon at the group. The apparent mother can be seen arguing and questioning the woman, while the supposed daughter recording the first video can be heard saying “call the police” to an unknown person present during the incident.

About 20 seconds before the woman lowers the weapon and retreats to her vehicle, the verbal altercation again escalates and the woman with the gun continues to scream at the others to “back up.” Crying can be heard from behind the camera and the apparent daughter recording the first video can be heard yelling at the mother to “stop moving”.

The woman’s supposed husband can be heard telling her to get back in the vehicle. The woman then lowered her weapon and got into the vehicle and the pair drove away.

At this point it appears that a number of bystanders were also present at the scene. The girl recording the first video can be heard explaining the situation to others, saying the couple “pulled a gun on my mama,” and “these White people, they’re so racist.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Thursday that they have received “many inquiries regarding the incident.” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard will host a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter issued a statement Thursday regarding Wednesday’s incident.

“I am deeply disturbed by an incident last night where a woman pointed a cocked gun at another woman during an argument. This behavior is unacceptable,” Coulter said. “I wholly expect the prosecutor to bring charges that reflect the severity of the incident.”

