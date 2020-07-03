Despite COVID-19 restrictions, there are options for holiday weekend fun in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Many people thought by now public places would be back open in a much larger capacity.

But the coronavirus continues its mutated spread and the weekend is looking more limited than we expected.

Still, Michiganders are out in large numbers despite this heat.

While the coronavirus is putting a damper on things, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of activities to do outside to cool down.

The Lac Sainte Claire Pool on Jefferson in Saint Clair Shores opened Friday with kids packing the place.

Henry Bowman, Lake St. Clair Recreation Director, says they could have opened it to 250 people at a time, but avoided doing that.

Campsites are open, but already full. The marinas are open as are the golf courses. Call ahead because they fill up and close quickly.

And then there are the pools requiring wrist bands and early arrival and new beaches have opened.

“The beach at Lake St. Clair and Parkdale, Maple Beaches are open for swimming. Stoney Creek, Eastwood and Baypoint beach just reopened,” said Metroparks Director, Amy McMillan.

Still to get in on this Fourth of July fun leaving early and packing patience is recommended.

They have car counters working at the Metroparks. When the park reaches 60% capacity, they will shut it down and then will only allow new people back in when others leave.

Out here in White Lake, it has not been especially busy. The moms and young kids have been coming and going pretty quickly.

