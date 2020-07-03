New concerns raised over COVID-19 case increase in Michigan heading into 4th of July weekend

DETROIT – As we head into a holiday weekend, experts are concerned about the possibility of a coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence in Michigan.

On Thursday, the state reported the highest number of cases in more than a month. There were 543 new cases and 15 more deaths reported. The state is urging everyone to stay the course.

All week traffic has increased going north for the 4th of July weekend. Lynn Sutfin with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said more young people are suddenly coming down with the virus. It’s another warning sign that everyone needs to be cautious.

New numbers show that the west side of the state has become a hot spot. Experts also point to the outbreak at Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing which is, at last check, responsible for 138 cases.

