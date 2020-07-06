Metro Detroit weather: Second half of heat wave more intense than first

DETROIT – We’re at halftime of the heat wave, but the second half will be more intense than the first. And we finally see an end to these 90 degree days.

More Dangerous Heat

Temperatures will inch up just a bit. And humidity gets just a bit higher, which keeps overnight lows a bit warmer. Put all that together with five previous days of 90-degree heat, and the stretch may start getting dangerous, especially for those that are susceptible to heat illnesses. Expect highs in the mid 90s through Friday. Heat index readings will be close to our air temperatures Tuesday, but touching triple digits in places on Wednesday and Thursday. It will feel like the upper 90s Friday, before some relief arrives over the weekend.

Also Air Quality Alerts have been extended at least through Tuesday. Ozone near the ground will make breathing difficult for those with respiratory issues. Take it easy.

Storm Dodging

Very few of us wouldn’t welcome a good summer soaker, but they will be isolated to scattered for the next few days. Each afternoon, expect a few heat induced downpours with some thunder and lightning. These should not be severe, however. Friday will bring more coverage of storms as a cold front finally works its way through the area.

Cooler Weekend

Cooler is probably the wrong word to use to describe Saturday and Sunday. It’s technically correct, but temperatures will still reach the mid-to-upper 80s. Storm chances remain Saturday but all of us should spend Sunday dry. Humidity will be noticeably lower by Sunday.