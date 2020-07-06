Video shows large street party in Detroit; 2 people shot

DETROIT – Two people were shot overnight at Beechton Street and Livernois in Detroit during a large street party.

The victims were shot after a car crash. A 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old is in serious condition.

Detroit police were met by a chaotic scene of hundreds of people partying in the street. There may have been more than 500 people partaking in the street party that included street racing, drinking and donuts in the road.

Detroit police are asking for any witnesses to come forward and help explain what happened.

