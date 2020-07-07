Detroit PAL kicks off new season at The Corner Ballpark

DETROIT – It was a welcome sight in Corktown throughout the day with the Police Athletic League kicking off a new season at the Corner Ballpark.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced a lot of changes to keep the players and staff safe. That means teams have to wear masks while in the dugout.

“I think it’s representative of our city we fight back after really difficult times and that’s what we’re doing right now,” one person said.

It was a tight game between the Southwest Tigers and Southwest Astecs on Monday night. Every player was grateful to just be back on the field.

Everyone gets their temperature checked when they walk in. There’s social distancing in the stands, in the dugouts and on the field.

“The number one thing for Detroit PAL is to do it safely,” director of athletics David Greenwood said. “You can’t see it right now but I’m actually smiling it’s great to see kids playing in an athletic way.”