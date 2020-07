STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Officials said two people stabbed each other at a bar near an FCA assembly plant in Sterling Heights, at least one of them is believed to be an employee.

The stabbings occurred when the two people got into an argument. Police did not say what the argument was regarding.

One of the victims is in critical condition. Police got the call to a bar near the plant at 10 p.m.

No further details have been released.

