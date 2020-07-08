Roseville police seeking missing 35-year-old man

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 35-year-old man.

Daniel Scott Bunn was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence near Frazho and Kelly roads.

Bunn is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and having brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, police said.

Bunn’s family members say the man is depressed and they are concerned for his welfare, police report. The family says Bunn frequently visits Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

