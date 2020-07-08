82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Roseville police seeking missing 35-year-old man

Daniel Scott Bunn was last seen on July 7

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Missing, Missing in Michigan, Roseville, Michigan, Local, News, Local News, Frazho Road, Kelly Road, 15 Mile Road, Daniel Bunn, Dodge Park, Sterling Heights
Daniel Scott Bunn was last seen in Roseville on July 7, 2020. Photo provided by the Roseville Police Department.
Daniel Scott Bunn was last seen in Roseville on July 7, 2020. Photo provided by the Roseville Police Department. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 35-year-old man.

Daniel Scott Bunn was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence near Frazho and Kelly roads.

Bunn is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and having brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, police said.

Bunn’s family members say the man is depressed and they are concerned for his welfare, police report. The family says Bunn frequently visits Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484. 

MORE: Local News  

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: