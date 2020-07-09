Detroit plans to resurface 93 miles of neighborhood streets this year

DETROIT – The city of Detroit has major construction plans outside the downtown area this year as it looks to resurface 93 miles of neighborhood streets.

Construction workers have gone back to work on Detroit’s west not, not only resurfacing streets but revitalizing the whole neighborhood.

“I’m most happy and looking forward to what this will do for residents and for the people who live here,” Detroit resident Dr. Geneva Williams said. “We see what’s happening here, what’s happening on Livernois. It’s happening on Grandmont, Rosedale. It’s happening on the east side.”

The construction project on the McNichols streetscape between Livenrois and Wyoming avenues will last until November, but when it’s done, it’s going to be much more than just clean streets.

“Then we’re doing all new sidewalk, electrical lighting and furnishings, and all new landscaping,” said Caitlin Malloy-Marcon, of the Detroit Department of City Works.

“It’s overwhelming to see all of the businesses that are rapidly coming,” Detroit resident Chanale Greer said.

Williams, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said she won’t mind the loud trucks for a few months because of what’s waiting on the other side.

“We’ve seen the drawings,” Williams said. “We’ve seen the renderings. There’s been tons of community meetings where we’ve gotten the input from residents that we need.”