82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Detroit Region now considered medium-high risk as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spike statewide

Many other Michigan regions also see increased risk levels

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, Lansing, Ingham County, Local, MI Safe Start Map, Detroit Region, Lansing Region, Grand Rapids Region, Jackson Region, Kalamazoo Region, Traverse City Region, Saginaw Region, Upper Peninsula, Coronavirus, Reopening Michigan, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Outbreak
MI Safe Start Map
MI Safe Start Map (Michigan.gov)

LANSING, Mich. – The Detroit Region is now considered “medium-high risk” as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to increase throughout the state.

READ: Here’s how all 83 Michigan counties are divided into regions in Gov. Whitmer’s reopening plan

“The Detroit Region has increased to the medium-high risk level based on case rate and percent positivity increases over three weeks,” the state says on its MI Safe Start map.

The seven-day rolling average of cases in the Detroit Region has risen to 22 per million population, which warrants medium-high risk. The 3% positive test rate is not yet at the medium-high risk level.

While the Lansing Region’s case rates have decreased in the last week, it’s still considered high risk. The Grand Rapids Region has also been upgraded to high risk due to three weeks of increased cases.

The Kalamazoo and Jackson regions are at the medium risk level, though data suggests they could be upgraded soon, according to the state.

MORE: Risk level upgraded for 4 of Michigan’s regions as coronavirus cases rise

Case rates and positive tests have declined in the Saginaw Region over the past week, but it’s still considered medium risk.

The Traverse City Region and Upper Peninsula have seen increased case and positive test rates, so both are now considered medium risk.

Before Wednesday’s update, the Lansing Region was considered high risk, the Grand Rapids Region was considered medium-high risk, the Detroit, Kalamazoo, Jackson and Saginaw regions were considered medium risk and the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region were considered low risk.

Click here to view the map.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: