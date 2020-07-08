Detroit Region now considered medium-high risk as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spike statewide

LANSING, Mich. – The Detroit Region is now considered “medium-high risk” as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to increase throughout the state.

“The Detroit Region has increased to the medium-high risk level based on case rate and percent positivity increases over three weeks,” the state says on its MI Safe Start map.

The seven-day rolling average of cases in the Detroit Region has risen to 22 per million population, which warrants medium-high risk. The 3% positive test rate is not yet at the medium-high risk level.

While the Lansing Region’s case rates have decreased in the last week, it’s still considered high risk. The Grand Rapids Region has also been upgraded to high risk due to three weeks of increased cases.

The Kalamazoo and Jackson regions are at the medium risk level, though data suggests they could be upgraded soon, according to the state.

Case rates and positive tests have declined in the Saginaw Region over the past week, but it’s still considered medium risk.

The Traverse City Region and Upper Peninsula have seen increased case and positive test rates, so both are now considered medium risk.

Before Wednesday’s update, the Lansing Region was considered high risk, the Grand Rapids Region was considered medium-high risk, the Detroit, Kalamazoo, Jackson and Saginaw regions were considered medium risk and the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region were considered low risk.

