Retired Major General Greg Vadnai to lead group of veterans supporting re-election of Sen. Gary Peters

DETROIT – A retired major general and former appointee of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder will lead a new group of veterans supporting the reelection of Sen. Gary Peters, his campaign announced Wednesday night.

“In the course of my career I’ve worked with people from all backgrounds, political affiliations, and elected officials from both parties -- with the mission of serving my country and making sure those under my command are taken care of and have what they need to succeed,” Major General Greg Vadnais in a release from the campaign. “I can confidently say that the same can be said about Gary Peters”

Vadnais served as the Adjunct General of the Michigan National Guard and Director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs under Snyder. He has also not been shy when it comes to throwing himself into politics including publicly criticizing the Department of Defense in 2017.

The announcement of the veteran support group comes just days after the National Republican Senatorial Committee began running television ads calling into question Peters’ voting record on veterans issues.

Military service has been a running theme during the race for Peters’ seat. Peters is a former Lt. Commander in the Navy Reserve and also sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee. His opponent John James is an Army veteran who flew helicopters during the war in Iraq. Both men have used their service records as qualifications to serve in the Senate releasing television ads early in the campaign touting their military service.

