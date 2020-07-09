Wayne County Airport Authority announces layoffs, separations at Detroit Metro Airport after financial hit from COVID-19 pandemic

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – In a letter to employees, Wayne County Airport Authority officials announced that they would be making layoffs and separations due to the financial hit from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Read a portion of the letter below:

“Dear Team,

As you know, the Wayne County Airport Authority’s finances have suffered due to the pandemic. The continued loss of revenue is taking a toll on Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to the drastic decline in air travelers. A decline in air travelers means a decline in revenue.

Despite our best efforts to offset our dramatic revenue losses to avoid staff reductions, the Senior Leadership Team has determined layoffs and separations are unavoidable. The decision for employee layoffs and separations is not one that has been made lightly. The Senior Leadership Team and I know the hardships this decision will bring to those directly and indirectly affected by upcoming cuts.

It is our hope that in the near future the public’s confidence in air travel will be restored to a level that puts us in a better financial position. Whenever this occurs, we hope to reverse some of the hard decisions we are forced to make during this critical time.”

Local 4 has reached out to officials for a statement regarding the situation but has not heard back.