Traverse City man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 57-year-old man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly assaulting a minor in Long Lake Township.

Ricky Alan Byard of Traverse City has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree with a person under 13 years old.

At the time, Byard was dating someone in close connection with the victim, Michigan State Police say. The victim reportedly disclosed multiple incidents of sexual assault to a family member, who then contacted police.

According to police, the assaults began on June 21.

Byard is being held at the Grand Traverse County Jail on a $50,000 bond, police say. He is expected to appear in court again on July 14.

