Cedar Point now reopen with safety precautions in place

DETROIT – Cedar Point is back open for general admission reservations with safety precautions in place.

Visitors have to undergo a health screening in addition to wearing masks while going on rides.

The lines might appear longer since visitors are required to stand six feet apart. Those interested in planning a trip have to go online to make reservations.

Meanwhile, some Disney parks are back open in Orlando.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on face masks takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 13. Under the order people are required to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. Those who violate the order will face a $500 fine.