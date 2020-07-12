74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Cedar Point now reopen with safety precautions in place

Visitors required to undergo health screening

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: News, coronavirus, Ohio, Michigan, Michigan Coronavirus, COVID-19, Metro Detroit, General Admission, Safety Protocals, Virus, National

DETROIT – Cedar Point is back open for general admission reservations with safety precautions in place.

Visitors have to undergo a health screening in addition to wearing masks while going on rides.

The lines might appear longer since visitors are required to stand six feet apart. Those interested in planning a trip have to go online to make reservations.

Meanwhile, some Disney parks are back open in Orlando.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on face masks takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 13. Under the order people are required to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. Those who violate the order will face a $500 fine.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: