Metro Detroit weather: Sunday afternoon warm with comfortable humidity

DETROIT – Sunday afternoon will be warm with comfortable humidity. Highs will reach the low 80s.

There is a chance of scattered showers as an area of low pressure glides to our south. After 2 p.m. on and off rain may occur, but not everyone gets wet. Temperatures will be in the 70s, Sunday evening.

Sunday night will be cooler with clearing skies. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. They’ll be another wonderful night for sleeping with the windows open.

Monday and Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine. They remain warm with seasonable humidity. Daytime temperatures reach the low 80s Monday.

Tuesday will be warmer with sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

It becomes hazy, hot and humid Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 90°F or more. Heat indices rise to the middle and upper 90s by the end of this week. Each day will have a chance of an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon.