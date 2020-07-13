Amber Alert: 1-year-old abducted at gunpoint in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police have issued an Amber Alert after a 1-year-old was abducted at gun point on Monday.

Officials say the 1-year-old child Jaliyah Ford was abducted by the alleged father Jeremy Ford.

The man and abducted child are currently traveling in a black Chrysler 300 with the Michigan license plate “EGA6057”.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5461.

