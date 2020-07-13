Michigan’s new mask rules take effect today

DETROIT – New rules about masks took effect in Michigan at midnight Monday.

Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces, where you cannot maintain proper social distancing.

Businesses are expected to deny service to those that refuse.

July 12, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,338; Death toll now at 6,068

“We are going to make sure everyone who walks in puts a mask on. We are supplying masks at the hostess stand,” said Rami Haidar. “That’s for everyone’s safety.”

Haidar is the general manager of Pegasus Taverna. He said he can operate his business with the new order without problems.

“When they’re eating, they remove it and when they’re done, they put it back on,” Haidar said.

RELATED: Michigan officials: ‘Face mask exempt’ cards illegitimate

It’s the same situation at both Exodus Rooftop Lounge and Golden Fleece restaurant. If patrons have to get up for any reason, they must place their mask back on.

“When they’re getting up to be seated or going to the bathroom or exiting, a mask is mandatory,” said Yanni Dionisopoulos.

Dionisopoulos said he’s ready for the new era to begin to ensure everyone’s safety -- workers and patrons alike.

“Some things need to be sacrificed for the general good of everyone,” Dionisopoulos said. “We’re all in favor of that.”

He said he wished the stricter mask rules were issued earlier.

“I wish this was done on day one,” Dionisopoulos said. “I believe in strict measurements and that should have been day one to avoid all this.”

It’s currently unsure how long the Executive Order will last. A willful violation of the order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 fine.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):