Detroit schools announce plan for students to return to the classroom this fall

DETROIT – As summer classes continue, the Detroit Public Schools Community District has announced their plan for the fall semester.

They hope to get even more students and teachers back into face-to-face learning.

Detroit Teachers Union weighs in on plan

For the first time, leaders of the Detroit Teachers Union are weighing in on DPSCD’s plan for students to return to the classroom in the fall.

That includes the issue of hazard pay. Their biggest concern is making sure the district is listening to their concerns.

