Amazon plans new station in Sterling Heights to speed up deliveries

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Amazon is planning to open a new delivery center in Sterling Heights to help speed up deliveries in the area.

“Obviously Sterling Heights represents a significant customer base for Amazon, which certainly influenced their decision to select our city as the site for this delivery station,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.

“But the skilled workforce we enjoy here was also a major contributing factor. Our skilled labor in Southeast Michigan, particularly in Sterling Heights, is second to none. We are delighted Amazon has chosen Sterling Heights as home to one of the first delivery stations in the county.”

Delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities. Amazon says the delivery center will create hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs.

Related: Former Amazon employee claims unsafe conditions at Romulus fulfillment center

Amazon expects the site to open in 2020.