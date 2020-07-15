Grant aims to help small businesses in Wayne County struggling due to coronavirus pandemic

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Le Culture Café is one of the newest restaurants in Downtown Detroit. It’s located on Brush Street.

“This is Detroit fine dining at its best,” said Cori Jackson with Le Culture Café.

Jackson said the food will keep you coming back for more.

“From the Salmon Tower, to D3, to the Chicken Club you’re going to get it. The Phillies, everything here is a reflection of us,” Jackson said.

But just like other small businesses, they had to think outside of the box when they were forced to close their doors because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We just adapt. You find a way to make things work. We’re only occupying at about 25 percent business. Having to balance our food cost, labor cost,” Jackson said.

Now there’s help. Both Wayne County and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation are offering small businesses in Wayne County financial help. It’s called the Wayne County Back to Work: Small Business Readiness Grant.

“We’re going to take that $7.5 Million, put it with our $50 Million and expand the program a little bit,” said Wayne County Assistant County Executive and Economic Development Executive Director Khalil Rahal.

Rahal said the money will give many businesses some breathing room and all they have to do is apply.

“You have to be a small business, under 50 employees, you can have a brick and mortar or you can be a home based business now -- which is one of the expansions for the program. You have to experience a revenue loss because of the coronavirus. You have to be in good standing with the law and current on your taxes,” said Rahal.

If you are interested, the deadline to apply is August 5. Applications will be processed in batches on a first-come, first-served basis.