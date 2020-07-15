Housing activists want Michigan Gov. Whitmer to extend ban on evictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Evictions are set to resume on Wednesday, and that could mean a lot of people will be put out on the streets.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a ban on evictions, but that is set to expire on Wednesday.

READ: Michigan’s ban on evictions extended until July 15

One-time struggling tenant Wanda Upshaw spoke before people via Zoom about her hardships and how COVID-19 once had a choke hold on her financially.

“When the pandemic hit, as I said, I was reduced to part time, which, I fell behind in my rent,” Upshaw said.

She was able to avoid an eviction because of the moratorium and other programs designed to help. Now, she’s worried about others who may be in her same boat, but less fortunate. Her concern was shared by several other leaders who were hoping to extend the moratorium deadlines.

READ: Police around Metro Detroit flooded by calls from residents reporting others not wearing masks

An eviction diversion program is set to begin on Wednesday. Whitmer’s office said it outlines a “process for renters to get fast rental assistance or establish a manageable payment plan to keep Michiganders in their homes.” Rental assistance under the Eviction Diversion Program will be available beginning Wednesday, according to officals.

Housing activists are fearful that it will not be up and running in time, putting renters at risk of eviction. They’re hoping that Whitmer can revisit the deadline before countless families are out on the streets.

READ: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11