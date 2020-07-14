Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11 as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rise across the state.
Every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, Whitmer said.
The state of emergency was previously scheduled to expire July 16, but it has been extended nearly four weeks to Aug. 11.
“COVID-19 has now killed more than 6,000 people in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “That’s more than 6,000 of our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors, and the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state.”
- Saline holiday party leads to 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases, exposure locations across state
- Metro Detroit woman who can’t medically tolerate mask says businesses hesitant to believe her
- Here’s how Wayne County Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce Gov. Whitmer’s new mask rules
Daily coronavirus cases counts have risen over 20 cases per million in the Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions. Positivity rates are also creeping upward, Whitmer said.
MORE: Here’s how all 83 Michigan counties are divided into regions in Whitmer’s reopening plan
Nationally, COVID-19 cases are growing in 39 states. In some southern states, the growth rates are surging uncontrollably. Florida recently recorded 15,300 new cases in a single day, the highest one-day total for any state so far during the pandemic.
“Throughout this crisis, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part, but we must remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones,” Whitmer said. “That means wearing a mask over your mouth and nose and practicing safe physical distancing when going out in public. If we all do our part now, there is a greater chance that schools can resume in-person learning in the fall. Be smart, be safe and mask up.”
- Metro Detroit businesses implement Gov. Whitmer’s new mask regulations
- Michigan man killed after stabbing customer during mask argument, pulling knife on deputy, MSP says
- Dearborn High School football team cancels week of conditioning due to possible COVID-19 exposure
During the pandemic, Michigan has often processed more unemployment claims in a single day than in the worst week of the Great Recession.
Michigan has already seen its highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.
“COVID-19 still poses a threat to families across Michigan, and it’s crucial that Gov. Whitmer continue to take swift action to save lives,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Michiganders should all continue to do their part by wearing a mask and practicing safe physical distancing. We will get through this when we work together.”
The Michigan Department of Treasury predicts the state will lose between $1 and $3 billion in revenue this year.
More coverage
Here’s much more recent coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer’s handling of pandemic:
- Michigan stay-at-home order timeline: 70 days, 4 extensions, ever-changing restrictions
- Why Whitmer thought June 1 was right time to lift stay-at-home order
- Here are all 136 executive orders issued by Whitmer during COVID-19 pandemic
- List of Michigan executive orders that are still active
- Michigan salon owners ‘disrespected’ by Whitmer telling people to ‘Google how to do a haircut’
- Whitmer apologizes for comment that offended hair salon owners
- Whitmer admits flaws in controversial COVID-19 nursing home policy
- Michigan lawmakers demand Whitmer stop placing COVID-19 patients in nursing homes
- Whitmer lifts restrictions on overnight summer camps, school sports
- Whitmer calls attempts to strip her powers ‘irresponsible, dangerous, foolish’
- Gov. Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until July 16
- Michigan lawmakers pass resolutions against Whitmer’s nursing home policy
- Whitmer signs order allowing professional sports to return in Michigan without fans
- What’s gone wrong in Michigan’s handling of coronavirus in nursing homes
- Whitmer threatens stricter laws if Michigan residents refuse to ‘mask up’
- Metro Detroit businesses implement Whitmer’s new mask regulations
- Whitmer signs order requiring masks in indoor, some outdoor public spaces
- Here’s how Wayne County Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce new mask rules
- Michigan state of emergency extended until Aug. 11
Reopening Michigan:
- Here’s how 25 sports have been divided into high, moderate, low COVID-19 risk categories
- How first day of restaurants reopening went in Metro Detroit
- Checking in with Metro Detroit auto plants 3 weeks after reopening
- Many Metro Detroiters feeling anxious about returning to world after COVID-19 shutdown
- What Mackinac Island is doing to safely welcome visitors back
- How first day of reopening went for Michigan hair salons, barbershops, spas
- Metro Detroit teachers prepare to navigate new normal when school returns in fall
- West Bloomfield begins practice as high school football season resumes amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Michigan Republican legislators unveil plans for school to return this fall
- MLB to play 60-game season -- spring training starts next week, Opening Day in late July
- Are Detroit bars, restaurants following COVID-19 rules or will they be shut down again?
- Whitmer warns Michigan could take steps backward if trouble COVID-19 trends continue
- Parents could be biggest issue for Metro Detroit schools making COVID-19 safety changes
Health questions, advice:
- Metro Detroit doctors say coronavirus survivors reporting mental health issues
- Is it true that wearing a mask for an extended period of time can be harmful?
- Is it safe to see friends? Should children have play dates? COVID-19 expert shares advice
- Should you feel safe going to restaurants now that they’ve reopened in Michigan?
- Is it safe to start letting children play organized team sports in Michigan?
- Answering 5 common haircut questions: Is it safe? Can COVID-19 survive on hair?
- Who was most severely affected during peak of coronavirus cases in Metro Detroit?
- New research: Children much less likely to get coronavirus, experience symptoms
- Is coronavirus seasonal? Should infection rates slow during summer?
- How to help children keep up social connections during coronavirus pandemic
- Answering 5 travel questions: Driving safer than flying? Avoid parts of country? Stay in hotels?
- What Dr. Anthony Fauci said about a timeline for a coronavirus vaccine
- 8 possible COVID-19 exposure locations identified in Traverse City after group fails to follow rules
- Experts worried about parents who aren’t taking children to doctor’s appointments
- Michigan’s top medical official explains true severity of state’s recent COVID-19 spike
- Doctors say some coronavirus patients suffering from confusion, delirium
Outbreaks:
- Video shows Royal Oak bar linked to COVID-19 cases was crowded without social distancing
- 185 coronavirus cases now linked to outbreak at East Lansing bar
- Wayne County Public Health Division confirms 13 COVID-19 cases linked to Romulus bar, restaurant
- Red Robin in Clinton Township closes after employees test positive for COVID-19
- Saline holiday party leads to 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases, exposure locations across state
- Health officials say dozens of people from Saline house party spread COVID-19 to their communities
Unemployment:
- Michigan lawmaker wants Whitmer to overhaul state’s unemployment agency
- Will extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits be extended or replaced by ‘back-to-work’ bonus?
- Here’s what scammers are doing to target Michiganders filing for unemployment
- Metro Detroit businesses struggle to find workers amid COVID-19 unemployment bonuses
Individual stories:
- Detroit mother spends 33 days on ventilator right after emergency birth due to COVID-19
- Recently married couple separated for 30 more days due to extension of US-Canadian border closure
- Detroit Lions cheerleader works as nurse during coronavirus pandemic
- Metro Detroit woman who can’t medically tolerate mask says businesses hesitant to believe her
- Michigan man killed after stabbing customer during mask argument, pulling knife on deputy, MSP says
Changes:
- 6 differences you might notice next time you have a doctor’s appointment
- What reopened schools look like with coronavirus restrictions
- Espresso Royale Coffee forced to permanently shut down business due to pandemic
- These 4 Metro Detroit cities are closing streets to give restaurants more outdoor dining space
- 5 differences you’ll notice when you visit Michigan salons, barbershops and spas
- 12 changes University of Michigan students will notice this school year due to COVID-19
- Here are all rule changes, roster limits, strict safety measures in MLB’s 101-page operations manual
- Survey finds one-third of Michigan parents don’t plan to send children back to class this fall
- Metro Detroit’s economy takes another blow as COVID-19 concerns cancel Woodward Dream Cruise
- Big Ten announces conference-only schedules if fall sports are played this season
- Dearborn High School football team cancels week of conditioning due to possible COVID-19 exposure