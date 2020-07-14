Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11 as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rise across the state.

Every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, Whitmer said.

The state of emergency was previously scheduled to expire July 16, but it has been extended nearly four weeks to Aug. 11.

“COVID-19 has now killed more than 6,000 people in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “That’s more than 6,000 of our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors, and the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state.”

Daily coronavirus cases counts have risen over 20 cases per million in the Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions. Positivity rates are also creeping upward, Whitmer said.

MORE: Here’s how all 83 Michigan counties are divided into regions in Whitmer’s reopening plan

Nationally, COVID-19 cases are growing in 39 states. In some southern states, the growth rates are surging uncontrollably. Florida recently recorded 15,300 new cases in a single day, the highest one-day total for any state so far during the pandemic.

“Throughout this crisis, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part, but we must remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones,” Whitmer said. “That means wearing a mask over your mouth and nose and practicing safe physical distancing when going out in public. If we all do our part now, there is a greater chance that schools can resume in-person learning in the fall. Be smart, be safe and mask up.”

During the pandemic, Michigan has often processed more unemployment claims in a single day than in the worst week of the Great Recession.

Michigan has already seen its highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

“COVID-19 still poses a threat to families across Michigan, and it’s crucial that Gov. Whitmer continue to take swift action to save lives,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Michiganders should all continue to do their part by wearing a mask and practicing safe physical distancing. We will get through this when we work together.”

The Michigan Department of Treasury predicts the state will lose between $1 and $3 billion in revenue this year.

