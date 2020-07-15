Walmart, Sam’s Club to require masks in stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent Executive Order requires face masks in public places.

Executive Order 2020-147 said that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces.

Retailers like Walmart have a lot of influence on customers across the country as we deal with safety precautions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The rules are changing at more and more stores.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are requiring customers to wear masks. If a customer doesn’t have a mask on, they will be asked to leave.

The rule goes into effect on Monday at 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations nationwide. Other retailers are expected to follow this decision with their own rules.

Walmart is bringing in Health Ambassadors to greet customers at the door. They are expected to work with customers who don’t have a mask to find a solution that works for everyone.