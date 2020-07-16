Highland Park family pleads for answers after 67-year-old man killed

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A family put out a public plea for help catching a killer.

They said 67-year-old Jerry Black was just out for a walk when he was murdered.

“If you ever lost anybody, and you know what it feels like -- you know what it feels like to lose somebody than you know -- you know. That’s a pain that’s not easily healed,” said Phillip Black. “The person that did this is a coward.”

Police said Jerry Black was walking around his neighborhood, near Hamilton and West McNichols in Highland Park, when he was killed.

“This is another senseless killing that happened in this country,” said Highland Park Police.

Police said this is the second homicide in Highland Park in 2020.

“2018, we had two homicides. 2019 we had two homicides and 2020 we have 2 homicides,” said Mayor Hubert Yopp.

“My uncle was 67 years old. He has a son. He has a daughter. He has brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, a lot of people who love and care for him. We ask that you please, step up, not just for us, but for our family. All of us, because this has to stop,” Black said.

If you know anything about what happened to Jerry Black, call Highland Park Police Department.

