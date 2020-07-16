Movie star, comedian Kevin Hart invests in Detroit-based Ellis Island Tea

DETROIT – Nailah Ellis-Brown signed a partnership with a global mega-star using the sweet tea recipe of her great grandfather, who came to the United States through Ellis Island more than 100 years ago.

Ellis-Brown is going head-to-head with the big beverage companies with her tea -- Ellis Island Tea.

Ellis Island Tea began with Ellis-Brown making her great grandfather’s Jamaican-style tea in her mother’s basement and selling it from her car 12 years ago.

She plugged away and never listened to people who settled or had no dreams.

Ellis Island Tea partnered with one of the biggest names in entertainment -- Kevin Hart, who is now an investor in the company.

Ellis-Brown said her 15-minute pitch to the comedian and movie star in Atlanta left her so nervous, her knees were shaking under the table.

Hart liked her and liked the product and decided he wanted to be involved.

