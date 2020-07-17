More than 138k coronavirus deaths reported in the U.S.

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States has passed 3.5 million infections.

On Thursday afternoon, Johns Hopkins University reported more than 138,000 deaths.

July 16, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 71,842; Death toll now at 6,101

The hardest hit areas are struggling with diminishing resources. Now, a battle is brewing in Georgia as parts of the country consider whether to lockdown again.

In Miami, a possible new stay-at-home order is on the horizon. In Texas, refrigerated trucks are being used as makeshift morgues and a hotel has been converted to a hospital.

At least 39 states are reporting an increase in the number of coronavirus cases from the week before. The surges come after an ease of restrictions across the country.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp is suing the mayor of Atlanta because of a mask mandate that he said violates his own emergency orders.

The lawsuit comes just one day after the governor suspended all local government mask mandates. That’s despite the rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state.

