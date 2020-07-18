Warren officials come to agreement on library tax rate so summer tax bills can be issued

WARREN, Mich. – Warren Mayor Jim Fouts and Warren City Council came to an agreement regarding the library tax rate for the fiscal year 2020/20201.

They agreed the rate will be .6014. Their agreement has cleared the way for the summer tax bills to be issued.

Below is the statement from the mayor’s office:

In the best interests of Warren residents and in a spirit of cooperation, the Mayor and City Council avoided court action and agreed that the library tax rate for fiscal year 2020/2021 will be .6014. Their work has cleared the way for the issuance of the summer tax bills and generating the revenues necessary to operate. They have agreed to negotiate in good faith in the hope that they will resolve their remaining differences. Representatives of both sides will be meeting in the coming days to continue their discussions on a range of the issues. They will be offering no further comment regarding their negotiations at this time.

