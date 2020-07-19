Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl in Michigan

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Amber Alert has been issued in Michigan after a 15-year-old girl went missing in Grand Traverse County on Sunday.

Anna Mae Taylor of Garfield Township is believed to be in the company of a male named Brandon Reyes, who is also from Garfield Township, officials shared in a Facebook post.

Officials say Reyes is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say the two are believed to be traveling in a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 with a personalized Michigan license plate of “BREYES.” The two were last seen together early Sunday morning in the area of Keystone and Hammond roads in Garfield Township.

Taylor is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Reyes is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is evidence that Reyes may have assaulted Taylor. Family members and law enforcement have been unable to contact or locate the two individuals, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Traverse Central Dispatch at 231-922-4550.

