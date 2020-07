GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Police are investigating a death in Grosse Pointe Woods Saturday.

According to authorities, police responded to a home in the 800 block of Lochmoor Boulevard, just west of Morningside Drive, on reports of an unconscious man.

Police pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety have not revealed how he died or other details.

The investigation is ongoing.