Judge orders new safety rules for DPSCD summer school

DETROIT – As new cases of COVID-19 remain high, Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) are going to follow strict new guidelines from a federal judge to keep in-person summer school going.

That includes testing all 630 students in a tight time frame.

Protesters are allowed to continue, but they must stop impeding the buses that pick up students.

Parents and teachers with the activist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) were back protesting the start of summer school Thursday. No arrests were made and they are allowed to continue protesting until the end of the session as a precursor for the fall.

The Detroit Health Department and the DPSCD are in high gear to work together to test the students. While the district is complying with social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizing, temperature checks, and student teacher ratios of 15:1.

One of the teacher protest organizers said that despite all the safety procedures, they will continue to protest in-person learning until there is a cure for COVID-19.

“Until we have zero active cases for a very long period of time, and it’s gonna take many months to get it under control, and during that time, a vaccine will be worked on,” said Nicole Conaway. “Once we get all that, we can return to school.”

