Judge: Detroit’s in-person summer school classes can continue with virus testing

DETROIT – A judge has ruled the in-person summer school classes can continue in the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD).

While the judge has decided that the classes can continue, all of the students attending those classes need to have COVID-19 tests in the next two days or the in-person learning could be shut down.

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are working on getting reaction on the ruling from the district.

Summer school in the DPSCD began last week. A lawsuit was filed by parents, teachers, students and activist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) against the district. The suit was seeking to sop summer school and first went before the judge on Friday with the decision expected this week.

Meanwhile, protests over in-person summer school in Detroit have continued for a second week. Protesters were out Monday morning at a school bus yard near I-96 and the Southfield Freeway. They were also out Tuesday morning. The protesters do not believe students and teachers should be taking part in any kind of in-person schooling -- voluntarily or otherwise -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They have been blocking buses from leaving yards to pick up students. This has led to many arrests over the past week.

“There are students in those schools that are being exposed to the virus to take home to their parents and their grandparents. There are teachers in that school who are exposed to the virus to take home to their sons and their daughters, and neighbors. No. This needs to come to a halt now,” said an attorney representing the group.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the district is following all CDC guidelines and stresses summer school is completely voluntary.

“For a lot of our parents, they need us,” said Vitti. “Children aren’t learning at home. Our children need structure, they need activities, they need goals. They need to interact with one another. COVID is not going away, and right now we’re on a path to go back to school and this is what that looks like.”

