Man punches workers at Macomb County restaurant after being asked to put mask on

UTICA, Mich. – Police are investigating after a man assaulted two workers at Black Rock Bar & Grill in Utica on July 10.

Officials said a group of nine people came into the restaurant that night and ignored all the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols that it has in place.

The group headed to the bar, four of them didn’t have masks on and did not socially distance themselves. When they were told they could not be at the bar and asked to return to the lobby and put masks on, most complied.

One member of the group didn’t comply and instead, became belligerent. He hurled expletives at the female staff members.

The manager called 911. The man is accused of punching that manager and a bartender when they asked him to leave after he repeatedly refused to put a mask on.

Officials said he ran from the restaurant before police arrived on scene.

Det/Sgt Greg Morabito said attacking restaurant personnel won’t be tolerated.

“They’re just trying to keep everybody safe right now, they’re trying to do what the governor wants them to do to keep patrons safe and I don’t think the request to put the mask on was unreasonable,” Morabito said.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video to contact them at 586-731-2345.

