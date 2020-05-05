Macomb County woman attacks worker, spits on police after being asked to wear mask, officials say

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A Macomb County woman who was asked to wear a mask inside a store due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) responded by attacking the employee and spitting on police officers, authorities said.

Kristin Hoff, 33, of Roseville, entered Nino Salvaggio’s in St. Clair Shores on April 26 without wearing a mask, police said.

A store employee asked Hoff to leave the store because entering without a mask was against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

Click here to read more about Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Hoff physically assaulted the employee and refused to leave, according to authorities.

St. Clair Shores police were called to the store, and when they arrived, Hoff continued to behave erratically, attacking and spitting on officers, police said.

She was taken into custody.

Hoff is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, assault or assault and batter and fingerprinting -- refusal. The first charge is a two-year felony and the other charges are misdemeanors, officials said.

“During this unprecedented time, we know tensions are running high," Acting Macomb County Prosecutor Jean Cloud said. "Patience and understanding are greatly encouraged as we all try our best to acclimate to the new and often-changing expectations. However, the repeated inappropriate behavior of this suspect cannot be tolerated. This suspect’s repeated actions clearly demonstrated a willful disregard of the safety of those around her.”

Hoff was arraigned April 27 and is scheduled to return to court at 8 a.m. May 8 for a probable cause conference.