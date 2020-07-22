Social distancing forces Make-A-Wish to get creative with fundraising

DETROIT – Fundraising is one of the activities that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Much of that fundraising took place face-to-face and centered around big events.

Saturday and Sunday were supposed to be the Annual Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour. While the tour has moved to a no virtual set up, the fundraising is still happening to help those children’s wishes come true

More than 400 people in south eastern Michigan will track their bike miles to participate in the first ever virutal Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour.

Along with biking, Julie Small and her friends are raising money.

“We have to get creative with fundraising,” Small said. “How am I gonna raise this money?”

She came across an organization that could turn donated shoes into cash

“So, we need 1,200 more pairs of shoes,” Small said. “They will pick up the shoes. The shoes are sent overseas to places like Haiti and Nigeria, and the people there are given the shoes but they’re able to sell the shoes like have micro businesses to support their families. And then that organization funds to organizations will in turn send Make-A-Wish check..”

Her goal is to raise $1,200. However, because of the pandemic, collecting shoes has been tough.

“People were just staying in their house and very uncomfortable with even giving us shoes,” Small said.

She’s hopeful that people will donate through the weekend to not only help families overseas, but also grant wishes for children right here in Michigan.

“When you see all these shoes, it makes even me as an individual realize how many pairs of shoes do I really need? And how could these benefit, somebody else?” Small said.

She will be collecting shoes at two drop-off locations Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s drop off will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Core Nutrition, located at 7341 North Lilley Road in Canton.

Sunday’s drop off will be at 3309 Fort Street in Lincoln Park.

For more information on the virtual bike tour, visit the official website here.