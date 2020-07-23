Four people shot at party in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Four people are recovering after being shot Wednesday night at a party in Warren.

It happened around 10 p.m on Lawson Avenue near Stephens.

Police say a female was shot in the leg, two men were shot in their buttocks and one guy was shot in the back. They are all expected to survive.

Police say there was a big party going on, when the gunman fired into the crowd.

A neighbor living down the street says he heard gunshots in the distance and had to duck after a vehicle came down the street in his direction.

Right now there is no information on a suspect.