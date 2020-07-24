VIDEO: Macomb County woman charged with arson on suspicion of burning Jeep

HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Sydney Parham, a 26-year-old woman from Fraser, was charged with arson in connection to a Wednesday Harrison Township vehicle fire.

According to authorities, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 8 a.m. to the San Remo Villa Apartment complex on Union Lake Road on reports of a vehicle fire. Harrison Township Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Police said the investigation revealed no one went near the Jeep during the time of the fire other than a woman believed to be Parham, who matched the description given by witnesses and what was seen on video recorded from the scene.

Police said they located Parham in a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Parham was taken into custody, checked out medically, and lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

Parham was arraigned Friday on one count of third degree arson. She was given a $20,000 personal bond and is expected to return to court Aug. 5.

