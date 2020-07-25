75ºF

Michigan veteran leaves hospital after 10 week battle with COVID-19

Tim Pamplin

On March 31, Warren Franklin decided he couldn’t fight coronavirus (COVID-19) at home anymore and had to go to a hospital.

He spent 115 days fighting to survive. After all that time, Franklin was able to leave the hospital on Friday and go home.

Doctors and nurses said they loved seeing another COVID-19 warrior leave the hospital. Franklin is a 64-year-old Army Veteran.

For a week he had a cough. Then his daughter encouraged him to go to a hospital, where he had to be ventilated immediately.

Fortunately, he was able to recover. He said he’s looking forward to fresh green beans and buffalo fish.

