Sterling Heights’ US Space Command nomination chosen for further evaluation

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a global positioning satellite for the U.S. Space Force, lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights’ U.S. Space Command nomination has been chosen for further evaluation.

United States Space Command is a unified combatant command of the United States Department of Defense. It’s the newest of 11 unified commands in the Department of Defense. It’s temporarily headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel released the following statement:

“The state of Michigan has the talent and tools necessary to house the future U.S. Space Command headquarters. From our days as the Arsenal of Democracy, to now being an Arsenal of Innovation, we are a leader in developing and producing next generation technologies. And in Macomb County, we have a highly-skilled and trained workforce and a strategic location alongside Selfridge Air National Guard Base. I am hopeful that these assets give our region a competitive advantage during this next phase of further evaluation. We stand ready to become the epicenter of defense for land, air and space.”

