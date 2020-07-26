Detroit police looking for missing 74-year-old man with medical condition

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 74-year-old man last seen Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Napolean Jackson Jr. was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of John R. Street, just north of Mack Avenue.

Jackson is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and tan and white gym shoes.

He is reportedly in good physical condition but his family said he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.