78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Detroit police looking for missing 74-year-old man with medical condition

Napolean Jackson Jr. last seen Saturday morning

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Missing Man, Napolean Jackson Jr., Napolean Jackson, John R. Street
Napolean Jackson Jr.
Napolean Jackson Jr. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 74-year-old man last seen Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Napolean Jackson Jr. was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of John R. Street, just north of Mack Avenue.

Jackson is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and tan and white gym shoes.

He is reportedly in good physical condition but his family said he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: