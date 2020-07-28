Detroit Tigers honor ‘Mr. Tiger’ but struggle to prevail in home opener against Kansas City

DETROIT – It was a different environment for Monday night’s Detroit home opener at Comerica Park.

No fans tailgating, no winter coats, and nobody going to their favorite 24-hour coney island restaurant after the game.

The game gave a special dedication to Mr. Tiger himself, Al Kaline.

Kaline passed away on April 6 at the age of 85, tonight’s game featured a video dedication, moment of silence, waving of the Kaline flag in center field, and the players and staff continue to wear their number 6 patches on their right sleeves.

When it came to game time the Tigers were able to score 5 runs in the 2nd-inning courtesy of a three-run home run by JaCoby Jones, a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Schoop, and an error allowing a run to score.

Michael Fulmer unfortunately got into early trouble allowing 4 earned runs, three being home runs.

Kyle Funkhouser was brought in to replace Fulmer on the mound, but it managed to set back the Tigers even more allowing 5 earned runs.

The last run the Tigers were able to achieve was a solo shot by Victor Reyes.

By the 9th-inning the Royals were able to achieve two more runs to extend their lead 14-6 and were also able to hit six home runs off the Tigers.

Funkhouser was given the loss and Foster Griffin was the winning pitcher for the Royals.

Same place and same time tomorrow night for the Tigers and Royals.

MORE: Detroit Tigers coverage