Royal Oak debates where to allow recreational marijuana businesses

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Michigan may have said YES to recreational marijuana, but cities across Metro Detroit have been struggling with where and how much to allow.

After one year of trying to hash it out, the city Royal Oak is discussing the situation. There has been a lot of opposition to putting marijuana businesses along the Woodward Corridor.

Royal Oak City Commission cast a series of ordinances that would allow businesses along Woodward.

Royal Oak has been struggling with the decisions. What the commission is passing on Monday night puts serious restrictions on who can apply for a license for a retail storefront and an industrial grow operation.

The police chief did say that he doesn’t believe marijuana businesses along Woodward would put a drain on his resources.

Watch the video above for the full report