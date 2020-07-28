79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Royal Oak debates where to allow recreational marijuana businesses

Michigan allows recreational marijuana

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Tags: Royal Oak, Oakland County, News, Local, Recreational Marijuana, Marijuana, Michigan Marijuana, Marijuana Businesses, Marijuana Shop, Royal Oak Marijuana, Royal Oak Recreational Marijuana

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Michigan may have said YES to recreational marijuana, but cities across Metro Detroit have been struggling with where and how much to allow.

After one year of trying to hash it out, the city Royal Oak is discussing the situation. There has been a lot of opposition to putting marijuana businesses along the Woodward Corridor.

Royal Oak City Commission cast a series of ordinances that would allow businesses along Woodward.

Royal Oak has been struggling with the decisions. What the commission is passing on Monday night puts serious restrictions on who can apply for a license for a retail storefront and an industrial grow operation.

The police chief did say that he doesn’t believe marijuana businesses along Woodward would put a drain on his resources.

MORE: Michigan marijuana coverage

Watch the video above for the full report

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: