Community rallies to help Ferndale poet facing eviction

FERNDALE, Mich. – Sparrow Karas is a beloved member of the Ferndale community and her neighbors are joining forces to help.

After living in the same house for 30 years, Karas is facing eviction.

Karas, 74, is a former school teacher and current poet. She said her believe is that humans are extraordinary, which makes our current world a mystery to her.

She’s lived in the same house in Ferndale for 30 years. The home is currently under renovation, which is fine -- except she only rents the home. The owner wants to sell the house and Karas is facing eviction. She was given 30 days to leave as the owners are looking for an immediate sale.

Her neighbors have banded together to save Karas. The goal is to raise enough money to make the down payment on the house, buy it and gift it to her. A project her friends say is larger than sparrow.

You can watch Steve Garagiola’s full story in the video above.

If you’d like to donate to help buy the house, click here. You can see Karas’ work on her Instagram page here.