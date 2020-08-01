‘I’m hurting so bad’: Vigil held for 10-year-old girl killed in Warren crash

WARREN, Mich. – Gianna Giannini, 10, and her mother went to Tim Horton’s last Saturday for breakfast and on the way home they were struck by a truck hauling a front loader.

The front loader rolled and smashed their car. Gianna, GiGi for short, was killed instantly and her mother was injured.

A memorial has been set up at the intersection of 10 Mile and Ryan, where the crash happened. A funeral for GiGi was held on Friday.

Friends and family went out to the Warren Civic Center to hold a vigil. Her father, Bryon Giannini thanked everyone for their support.

“You don’t understand,” he said. “I’m hurting so bad but my wife is hurting ten times more. She was in the car, she felt it, she was holding my daughter’s arm.”

Warren police are investigating. They said the driver was a 60-year-old man from Chesterfield and toxicology results are pending.

